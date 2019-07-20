Clear
Ames man indicted of federal child pornography charges

An Iowa State University graduate student accused of sex crimes during his time at the school has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 9:38 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State University graduate student accused of sex crimes during his time at the school has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Jona Shitaleni Paulus, of Ames, was charged Thursday by a grand jury with one count of receiving and one count of possessing child pornography.

The Des Moines Register says Paulus was taken into federal custody Thursday — one day after he was sentenced to 90 days in jail related to his guilty plea in a state case. In the Iowa case, Paulus pleaded guilty to a count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse for an incident at his apartment in April.

Officials say the federal charges stem from sexually explicit conversations and nude photos Paulus exchanged with a 16-year-old girl.

