America's safety net dwindling as government shutdown continues

WASHINGTON (AP) - As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history stretches into a fifth week, America's safety net no longer feels so safe.

Millions of low-income Americans who rely on food and rental assistance are becoming increasingly worried vital federal programs designed to prevent them from falling through the cracks will disappear if the political stalemate in Washington continues.

Doris Cochran is a disabled mother of two young boys living in subsidized housing in Arlington, Virginia. She's stockpiling canned foods to try to make sure her family won't go hungry if her food stamps run out. She says she just doesn't know "what's going to happen" and that's what scares her the most.

President Donald Trump's administration in recent weeks has scrambled to restore some services across the government.