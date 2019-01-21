Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

America's safety net dwindling as government shutdown continues

Millions of low-income Americans who rely on food and rental assistance are becoming increasingly worried vital federal programs designed to prevent them from falling through the cracks will disappear if the political stalemate in Washington continues.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

WASHINGTON (AP) - As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history stretches into a fifth week, America's safety net no longer feels so safe.

Millions of low-income Americans who rely on food and rental assistance are becoming increasingly worried vital federal programs designed to prevent them from falling through the cracks will disappear if the political stalemate in Washington continues.

Doris Cochran is a disabled mother of two young boys living in subsidized housing in Arlington, Virginia. She's stockpiling canned foods to try to make sure her family won't go hungry if her food stamps run out. She says she just doesn't know "what's going to happen" and that's what scares her the most.

President Donald Trump's administration in recent weeks has scrambled to restore some services across the government.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -15°
Freezing drizzle, snow, and dangerous cold all in this forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Newman's Bohl wins 1A Coach of the Year; other awards announced

Image

Rochester residents talk about life on the US-Mexico Border

Image

Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Mayo bell renovations

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Community Events