Americans are turning to stealing food during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year, police departments across the nation are seeing an uptick in people stealing food. In Rochester though, officers are saying it's a different story.

In fact, the Rochester Police Department isn't seeing an uptick in anything. From March to November of 2019, there were 609 reports of shoplifting. That same time frame this year, there are 427 reports. According to Feeding America, one in nine Americans struggle to get enough food on the table during the pandemic. With more than 20 million Americans currently on some form of unemployment, the need for hunger has significantly increased, which is causing more people to turn to shoplifting. Sergeant Joel Blahnik explained what people in the Med City are going after right now. "The group of people that I supervise, I haven't seen food for shoplifting. I've seen shoes and some clothing. Not saying it didn't happen or doesn't happen," he said about stolen food.

Sergeant Blahnik said Rochester has a mission of helping people who experience homelessness or hunger and because of that, the Med City has stepped up in during the pandemic, so people don't feel like they have to steal food. "Rochester, I mean you look at what we here do for homelessness and serving meals and stuff. The mayor does a great job supporting all that stuff and those problems," he explained. "So I think maybe that's why you're not seeing as much of it here. It's not really predominant because of all the resources that we have here to help these people."

If you're needing assistance with food during the pandemic, there are several organizations that can help.