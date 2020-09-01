American Red Cross offering 'Psychological First Aid' with virtual classes

KIMT NEWS 3 - The American Red Cross has the mission of helping people in times of need, and the pandemic is no exception

The organization is offering two virtual classes to help people cope with stress caused by the pandemic. They're called "Psychological First Aid" and "Coping in Today's World." They're geared towards community groups and caregivers, teaching them different coping mechanisms and how to tap into their resiliency.

Rose Olmsted is one of the volunteers who teaches the classes. She says with all the anxiety, both classes are beneficial.

"It's so important that people identify ways in which they can calm themselves," Olmsted explains, "and identify ways in which they can be supportive of themselves, of those who they work with, those who they interact with, and those who they serve in whatever role in their service."

The Red Cross also has a Virtual Family Assistance Center, where people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can access programs and services for support.

If you're a frontline worker needing support, you can call the tollfree number 833-492-0094.

For information on how to sign up for the trainings or other resources from the American Red Cross, click here.