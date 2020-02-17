American Legion national commander visits Minnesota

ADAMS, Minn- From pictures to autographs, people lined up one by one to get a moment with the commander. While it might seem like a meet and greet the American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford was on a mission. Commander Oxford spoke about the priorities, challenges, and strategy plaguing the organization. As the American Legion heads into its 101 years of existence membership is on the decline for some post. The post 911 veterans are the future of the legion and it’s been a struggle to draw this group of veterans. American Legion Post 146 commander Lynne Sathre says its a challenge that his post knows all too well.

"We have been struggling with that here in Adams,” Sathre said. “We have talked to them and they just don't seem interested and we just don't understand because our generation couldn't wait to join the legion.

"I know that they are all out there worried about raising their families, making a living and creating their career but they need to be aware of the fact that there is a civic responsibility," Oxford said.

These men believe the American Legion is the glue holding communities together.

“It's fellowship here at the legion and community service," Sathre said.

The American Legion provides mentorship to youth, supports, and sponsors important state and national programs. The game plan moving forward is to educate the younger generation about the benefits of joining the legion.