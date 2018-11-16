Clear
American Legion Post #92 members say thank you to educators

Saying thank you to educators during American Education Week.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 10:13 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It is American Education week, a time to honor those who make a difference in the lives of children.

We caught up with members of the American Legion in Rochester, who are out saying thank you to teachers.

Shirley Oberle and her husband are making stops at Rochester schools. They will be dropping off dozens of boxes of apples to educators.

Shirley says the sweet treat is a way to show support for teachers.

“They help our children and guide them along. I'm sure in this day and age it's can't be easy,” she said.

