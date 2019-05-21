American Legion Post #92 in Rochester opens its new location

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The American Legion Post #92 is back in business after being closed for months setting up a new location.

The old location, which sat on the edge of downtown on 1st AVE NW, closed in December 2018 and is being turned into a hotel.

After months of delays, the Legion is finally opening its new, bigger location.

The building is on 21st Ave SE, near RCTC. Veteran and Legion Commander Tony Loecher explained while the downtown location was in a central part of town, this location has more to offer.

It gives the now full-service restaurant more parking, patio seating, and outdoor space for activities.

Loecher hopes the added amenities helps the organization get more families through its doors.

“Everyone has this stereotype that the Legion is just a bunch of 60-year-old guys sitting at a bar telling war stories. There’s a certain amount of truth to that because vets just talking to each other, it helps them psychologically, but we’re about the family” he said. “We’re a community organization and we want this to be that. To get families in here, that’s what we’re about.”

In addition to families, Loecher hopes more, younger vets, coming home from Afghanistan and Iraq will join veteran organizations like the Legion.

“Those younger vets are just not joining veteran organizations. We hope this change entices them a little more to bring their families,” he said. “We’re all about helping veterans and their families and this place, I think, we’re going to do well to do that. “

American Legion Post #92 is opening for its members on Tuesday. It will be open to the public on Friday from 7am-1am.