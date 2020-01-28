Clear
American Legion Post #92 donates thousands to youth baseball

The American Legion Post #92 made a $22,000 donation to support four area teams.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 3:53 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Youth American Legion Baseball players in Rochester are receiving a generous donation.

Each of those teams will receive $5,000 with another $2,000 going to help the Rochester Youth Baseball Association with underprivileged player's registration fees.

Commander Tony Loecher said, "it's for the team to use however they see fit to make sure they can carry on legion baseball!"

Loecher says Minnesota has the largest participation when it comes to legion baseball.

