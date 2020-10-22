American Heritage Girls host service project gear towards cleaning community

ROCHESTER, Minn- American Heritage girls s a faith-based group that is all about empowering girls through leadership and development programs. The effort includes service projects. This weekend the local chapter will be helping senior citizens with yard work.

"I've been in contact with some of the older folks that we are gonna go and visit, and they are looking forward to it because raking your yard is a big job,”said Robinson. “They might not be able to see their grandkids because they live in other states and they cant travel at the moment because of covid 19. We are able to go and show a bit of love, and they can feel loved and encouraged through the act of service.”

About two dozen members will help clean a handful of yards.