American Families Plan could make RCTC tuition free

ROCHESTER, Minn- Future RCTC students might be able to receive free education. During his speech Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled his American Families Plan, an investment impacting children, families, and the economic future. The plan which can impact millions of Americans, includes free community college nationwide.

To make it free, the federal government would cover about 75-percent of the average tuition cost in each state, with states picking up the rest.

"Creating a program where students wouldn't have to worry about tuition would erase yet another barrier to be able to get that college education," said RCTC Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Nate Stoltman.

According to The White House, about 5.5 million would pay nothing in tuition and fee, if the plan passes.

"We'd love to see this. We'd love to see more students having the ability to come to college and learn those skills to go onto a better and brighter future," Stoltman tells KIMT New 3. "We know this is not a snap your fingers and it's going to happen tomorrow. This could take weeks, months, years before it actually happens."

Under the American Families Plan, pre-K would also be free for children ages three and four.