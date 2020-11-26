America faces Hunger Crisis during Pandemic

According to the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S. Feeding America, an estimated 54 million people in the U.S. are facing food insecurity during the pandemic.

Many people are struggling this year as they face job loss and financial hardships from the pandemic... another downfall - some aren't able to put food on the table.

The U.S Department of Agriculture reports that nearly 1 in 4 households have experienced food insecurity this year.

Members of Discovery Faith Community Church in Lanesboro are making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season by donating to food shelves in the area.

Discovery Faith Community Church Member, Jennifer Kimball-Olson says, “Few people in my life who have really been hit hard by this. And it changes your perspective on how close it's touching you."

If you're in need - organizations like Channel One Food Bank and The Salvation Army in Rochester provide food assistance.