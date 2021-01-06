Amber Alert issued in apparent Minneapolis abduction

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Police have issued an Amber Alert after the apparent abduction of a woman and child in the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis Police Department says they responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 12:30 pm Wednesday. A male suspect identified as Jafaria Listenbee was reported to have forced an adult, light-skinned female into an SUV at gunpoint. Police say Listenbee also forced a 2 to 3-year-old girl into the same vehicle.

The SUV is described as a 2015 blue Mitsubishi Outlander with license plate CCG372 and was last seen in the area of 2001 Grand Street Northeast in Minneapolis around 3:45 pm.

Police described Listenbee as about 5’8’’ and 200 pounds with short black hair and wearing a red jacket. The female victim is described as about 110 pounds and black hair wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants. The child victim is described as having curly black hair and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these three people is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department or call 911.