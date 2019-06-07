COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - An Amber Alert has been issued Friday morning after a man reportedly abducted a 1- and 3-year-old child.
The man is identified as Jeffrey Lo, and police said he assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene in the mother’s 2004
Toyota Sierra minivan with license plate number 708XEM.
Anyone with more information should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the suspect is armed.
Related Content
- Amber Alert issued in Minnesota after alleged assault
- Air quality alert issued for southeastern Minnesota
- Sentence issued in southern Minnesota sex assault
- More peak alerts issued
- 'Peak Alert' issued for northeast Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota
- Peak alerts issued for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa
- Update: Amber Alert canceled after 2 found in Des Moines
- Man arrested for ramming van after an Amber Alert
- Update: Amber Alert canceled after child, woman located
Scroll for more content...