BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert issued in Minnesota after alleged assault Full Story

Amber Alert issued in Minnesota after alleged assault

An Amber Alert has been issued Friday morning after a man reportedly abducted a 1- and 3-year-old child.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 8:39 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2019 8:41 AM

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - An Amber Alert has been issued Friday morning after a man reportedly abducted a 1- and 3-year-old child.

The man is identified as Jeffrey Lo, and police said he assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene in the mother’s 2004

Toyota Sierra minivan with license plate number 708XEM.

Anyone with more information should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the suspect is armed. 

