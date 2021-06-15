Amber Alert issued for child abducted in eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted 5-year-old boy.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the abduction was reported around 8:30 pm as happening in Baldwin in Jackson County. According to the Amber Alert, 5-year-old Abel Lee Keil has been taken by Jeremy John Keil and Amy Lynn Burick. It is believed they are traveling in a silver Honda CRV with damage to the driver’s side headlight and are heading to Clinton or Davenport.

Abel Keil is described as 3’6’’ and 40 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a smiley face, blue shorts with animals, and Batman sandals.

Jeremy Kiel, 46, is described as 6’2’’ and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Amy Burick, 35, is described as 5’5’’ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Abel Keil or this abduction is asked to contact Deputy Melissa Schmidt of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 563-652-3312.