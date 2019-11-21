Clear

Amazon announces plans to open delivery station in Iowa

Amazon has confirmed its plans to open a delivery station in the Des Moines suburb of Grimes.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:29 AM

The Des Moines Register reports that Amazon broke the news Wednesday in a news release. The “last mile” distribution site is expected to open in 2020. Such sites are the last stop from Amazon’s delivery centers to customers’ homes.

Amazon says the station will speed up deliveries for customers in the Des Moines area and will create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour. Amazon has already been posting job some job openings for the delivery station.

Grimes Mayor Scott Mikkelsen says Amazon’s announcement shows the city’s “ability to provide a top-quality workplace and living environment.”

