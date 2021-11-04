Amanda Ragan retiring as executive director of Community Kitchen of North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - She's not only a state Senator, but also the executive director of the Community Kitchen of North Iowa. After 25 years, Amanda Ragan is retiring from the position.

Ragan joined the kitchen in 1996, around the time they moved into their current space on Monroe Avenue. Over the last 25 years, she's seen the kitchen grow, through expansion of the space, the increasing number of volunteers, and the people who are looking for their next meal. She says the kitchen's success would not be possible without strong community support.

"They see there's a need and that we continue to serve that need. It's such a basic part of life to have food and good nutrition, whether it's through Meals on Wheels or the Community Kitchen."

Ragan says she will miss the people the most.

"Volunteers wouldn't continue to come back and people wouldn't continue to support it financially if they didn't realize all the good work the people do here. This is a job I'll truly miss and loved doing it."

Ragan's last day will be December 31. As to what she plans to do in retirement, Ragan is not sure yet, but intends on spending more time with family and continue her legislative work in Des Moines.