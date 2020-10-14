Alzheimer’s book from Mayo Clinic provides updated resource for patients, care partners

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic has updated resources for people living with Alzheimer's disease and their care partners.

An updated book from 2013 is meant to lay out a road map of practical advice and details how the brain works, diagnosis, treatment and research.

It’s called "Mayo Clinic on Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias: A Guide For People with Dementia and Those Who Care for Them.”

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. It’s a continuous decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills that disrupts a person's ability to function independently.

The book editors gave an overview of the second edition and covered how people with dementia are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic and how families can help.

That can be as simple as increasing video and phone calls as patients are isolated or helping them to understand the new normal.

Mayo Clinic neurologist Jonathan Graff-Radford, M.D. said, “Depending on the level or severity of dementia they may not understand things like masking and social distancing so it's really important for families and care partners to understand they're doing these things to protect their loved ones with dementia.”

Angela Lunde, the co-editor and co-investigator, says the book was inspired by the real experts who are those living with dementia and their care partners.

The book also covers how to reduce the risk of the disease by staying physically active, following a Mediterranean diet, and getting quality sleep.

If you’re interested in getting a copy it’s available in retail outlets nationwide and online at https://mayocl.in/33FEs3X.

Proceeds from the book will support medical education and research at Mayo Clinic.