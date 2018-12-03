Clear

Alzheimer's added as qualifier for medical marijuana in Minnesota

Minnesota health officials are adding Alzheimer's disease as a qualifying condition to get medical marijuana.

The state Health Department announced Monday that the new condition would take effect in August 2019. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there is "some evidence" that marijuana improves the mood, sleep and behavior of people with Alzheimer's.

The department takes public input on what conditions might be added to quality for the state's medical marijuana program. Alzheimer's was one of seven suggested additions. Among those that didn't make the cut: Panic disorder, psoriasis and traumatic brain injury.

Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia.

Minnesota lawmakers legalized medical marijuana in 2014. It's currently approved for such conditions as cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS and intractable pain.

