Alzheimer's Foundation of America offering free memory screenings: 'It's a check up from the neck up'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Many people are health conscious right now given the pandemic. While you're thinking about protecting your body, experts say you should also be thinking about your brain.

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is offering free memory screenings. The one-on-one sessions are conducted through video conference, and only take about 10 minutes.

Charles Fuschillo is president and CEO of Alzheimer's Foundation of America. He said everybody should consider getting one, no matter your age.

"Everybody's concerned about their memory and there are certain issues people deal with every single day," Fuschillo said. "Sleep apnea, vitamin deficiency, alcoholism, thyroid issues that can also cause memory issues. But unless you get tested or get a baseline on your score, you never know what's causing this."

The screenings are offered every Monday and Wednesday. To schedule an appointment, call AFA at 866-232-8484.

For more information about the screenings, click here.