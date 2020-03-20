Alternative ways to keep athletes in shape

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - As student-athletes are home away from the field, court or gym, many will have to rely on at-home exercises to stay in shape.

Eric Pohl is the strength and conditioning coach at Olmsted Medical Center and Stewartville High School. He stressed the importance of staying in shape and what athletes can be doing from the comfort of their own home.

"If you sit on the coach and binge watch Netflix for this whole two or three or however many weeks we're going to be at home, you're body is going to get deconditioned," Pohl said. "There's actually research that shows sprint losses, like decreases in speed, can be seen in as few as five days."

That means it's extremely important for athletes to stay in shape. But with nowhere to go, what do they do? Pohl suggests getting creative.

"Things like tables and chairs can be so versatile when strength training," Pohl said. "Jugs of milk and water you can use as weights, find a backpack full of books, a bucket of sand...like anything can be used as weight."

If a home gym is or any on these items aren't available, using body weight is the best route and Pohl's most preferred method. He also recommends being active every day, saying a solid workout can be done in just 60 minutes.

"I'm a big believe that you can get most of what you need to get done in about an hour," Pohl said. "Anything after that like there's this thing called minimal effective dose. I want to do as little as possible to achieve the best possible outcome."

If you're struggling to come up with innovative ways to work up a sweat, give him a follow on Twitter @ericpohl9 and find a workout plan that he and Stewartville football coach Garrett Mueller have collaborated on.

"It's just a pretty basic sprint workout, agility workout with some plometrics and jumping and just you're basic body weight and strength traing," Pohl said. "But all of them can be used if you have weight as well."