Alternative baseball hopes to come to the Med City in 2021

The group needs coaches, volunteers and players.

Posted: Jul 4, 2020 10:52 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - It's called Alternative Baseball: America's pastime for people with autism or other disabilities. 

Taylor Duncan is the commissioner and director of Alternative Baseball League. He wanted to help set up a team in Rochester as well as other cities in the Midwest, but he needs help.

"We have to find a coach, manager in those areas, especially Rochester before we can move forward," he said. 

The game is similar to regular baseball. One of the minor differences is the ball is bigger and softer than a normal baseball.

The sport offers an opportunity for players to improve on their communication skills and work together as a team.

"We're learning how to communicate with our teammates," Duncan said. "The game of baseball forces us to learn and have that on the go experience in order to progress as a team."

Those experiences turn into friendships that will last a lifetime.

"They all come together and there's a strong bond formed to where these friendships are gonna last with them for the rest of their lives," Duncan said.

For Taylor, this is more than just a game for him. It's about breaking stereotypes that people with autism face.

"We're all united toward a common goal to power through the social stigma and to power through the perceptions of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish," he said. 

Duncan said he is hopeful a team will start in the Spring of 2021. 

To help with the team or volunteer, play or coach: https://www.alternativebaseball.org/

