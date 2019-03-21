Alternate site for Charles City baseball/softball complex being discussed

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - There are some new developments on the planned construction of a new baseball and softball complex in Charles City.

During a morning workshop Thursday, the Charles City School Board looked at an alternative site for two diamonds located near the Charles City Middle and High Schools, as well as the district's football stadium.

That site could save the district money because it already has amenities like a concessions stand, working utilities, and a parking lot, as opposed to the Shadow Avenue location north of Washington Elementary.

The ballpark needs to be moved due to periodic flooding at the current diamonds at Sportsmen's Park, which forces the district to schedule many away games.

Softball coach Brian Bohlen says he's ready for ground being broken somewhere.

"I prefer a finished product. I prefer diamonds that these kids can be proud to play on, future ball players, future athletes."

Dana Sullivan is an assistant softball coach that's also leading the effort on the complex. Since fundraising efforts began last summer, she says efforts have been going very well, including an incredible amount of money raised at a recent dinner.

"That fundraiser itself brought in over $90,000, with some expenses it took it back down a bit, but not bad. Altogether, our fundraiser has raised $350,000."

More discussion on a permanent site is expected at the next Board meeting on March 25th. The district wants to break ground on the complex this summer, and be ready to play ball by the summer of 2020.