Alternate side parking starts October 1 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – New parking regulations are going into effect in Rochester.

The City Council approved a Seasonal Parking ordinance that requires alternate side parking for city streets and prohibits parking in the bulb of cul-de-sacs from October 1 through May 1. These parking prohibitions will be in effect no matter the weather forecast or whether or not there’s snow on the ground.

“Alternate side parking will help ensure our emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks and ambulances, can reach residents in an emergency,” says Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska. “Our top priority is to get to get to those in need as quickly and safely as possible. Removal of snow is key to achieving that.”

Seasonal alternate side parking will be in effect between 2 am and 3 pm. These new rules do not apply to spaces with parking meters and all posted parking restrictions will still apply.

“The City of Rochester will actively work to educate community members on the implementation of these changes,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “We appreciate your assistance in the successful implementation of this ordinance. Ultimately, it will enhance the safety of our streets and our ability to respond to emergencies.”

Alternate side parking means parking on the even side of the street when the calendar date is even and the odd side of the street when the date is odd.

“Effective snow removal creates safer roads for the traveling public,” says Rochester Chief of Police Jim Franklin. “In an emergency situation, every second makes a different to that person or those people in need. Clear roadways are a key piece in achieving rapid response.”