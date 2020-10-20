Alternate side parking reminder as Rochester experiences first seasonal snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Rochester experiences its first snowfall of the season the city is reminding drivers that alternate side parking is in effect.

That means drivers should park their car on the side of the street with even house numbers when the date is even.

For days when the calendar date is odd park on the odd side of the street. The goal is to allow for more effective snow removal to reduce the need to declare a snow emergency.

Communications coordinator Megan Moeller said, “If we can't clear all the way to the curb the streets are going to get narrower and narrower throughout the course of the winter. So, being able to clear right to the curb from the beginning of winter really helps keep our streets nice and wide for emergency vehicles, delivery vehicles and the general traveling public.”

If you are ticketed for an alternative side parking violation it will cost you $25. This is the second year seasonal parking in effect.

