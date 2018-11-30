Alternate side parking goes into effect Friday evening

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will go into effect at 7 pm Friday in Mason City and remain in effect until further notice.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says that means:

- Parking shall be permitted on the odd numbered side of the street on odd numbered days of the month.

- Parking shall be permitted on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days of the month.

- People moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. the night before.

- On cul-de-sacs bearing consecutive numbers, parking is prohibited according to the schedule for the street to which it connects.

- During alternate side parking, signs prohibiting parking at all times on one entire side of the street only shall not be enforced and alternate side parking regulations shall be in effect.

- Alternate side parking regulations shall have no effect on streets where parking is prohibited on both sides.

- The Emergency Snow Route, which includes 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue will be in effect at this time. No parking is allowed on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue until further notice.