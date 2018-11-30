Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alternate side parking goes into effect Friday evening

City official says it will remain in place until further notice.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will go into effect at 7 pm Friday in Mason City and remain in effect until further notice.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says that means:

- Parking shall be permitted on the odd numbered side of the street on odd numbered days of the month.

- Parking shall be permitted on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days of the month.

- People moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. the night before.

- On cul-de-sacs bearing consecutive numbers, parking is prohibited according to the schedule for the street to which it connects.

- During alternate side parking, signs prohibiting parking at all times on one entire side of the street only shall not be enforced and alternate side parking regulations shall be in effect.

- Alternate side parking regulations shall have no effect on streets where parking is prohibited on both sides.

- The Emergency Snow Route, which includes 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue will be in effect at this time. No parking is allowed on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue until further notice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events