Alternate side parking begins in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - With snow on Friday and more expected on Sunday, city leaders are putting alternate side parking into effect at 4 p.m.
Parking will be allowed on the even side of the road on even days and on the odd side of the road on odd numbered days. Folks who need to move their cars will be able to do so between 4 and 7 p.m.
An emergency snow route will also be put into place on 1st St. NW from Monroe to Pierce.
The city also wants to remind parents not to allow their children to play in the snow banks along the curb because they could be hit by a snow plow.
