Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alternate side parking begins in Mason City

Alternate side parking goes into effect at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 4:05 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - With snow on Friday and more expected on Sunday, city leaders are putting alternate side parking into effect at 4 p.m.  

Parking will be allowed on the even side of the road on even days and on the odd side of the road on odd numbered days.  Folks who need to move their cars will be able to do so between 4 and 7 p.m.

An emergency snow route will also be put into place on 1st St. NW from Monroe to Pierce.  

The city also wants to remind parents not to allow their children to play in the snow banks along the curb because they could be hit by a snow plow.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 16°
winter storm watch has been issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Socialice Growth

Image

Students' Polar Plunge

Image

Chataue Theatre Being Used For Socialice

Image

Sean Weather 2/7

Image

Rochester prepares for polar plunge

Image

National Wear Red Day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Overnight fire in Rochester

Image

Chris interviews Angie from Cameo at SocialIce

Image

Chris interviews William from Cafe Steam at SocialIce

Community Events