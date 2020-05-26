Alternate plans being discussed after 2020 Olmsted County Fair canceled

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Alternate plans are in the works after organizers canceled the 2020 Olmsted County Fair.

The regularly scheduled fair dates of July 27-Aug. 2 have been canceled, organizers announced Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our fairgoers and the greater community is very important to us; this was not an easy decision and we take it very seriously. We have spent countless hours trying to chart the best path forward,” said Scott Schneider, Olmsted County Fair Board President.

The fair made the following announcements: