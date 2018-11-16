Alternate Side Parking in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – As snow begins to settle into the area, several cities have ordinances in place concerning where residents can and cannot park their cars during snow storms.

One such ordinance exists in Mason City meaning it is important to remember where you have your vehicle parked when snowy conditions are expected. In the long run, it could save you from having to pay for pricy parking tickets.

“They’re able to do their job safely – more efficiently,” said Ryan Havey when talking about the Mason City Alternate Side Parking ordinance.

“Alternate Side Parking is a city code put into effect to assist cleaning the streets during a snowfall,” said Mason City Police Lieutenant Logan Wernet.

The Mason City Administrator is the one who declares when the ordinance will be enforced, ultimately deciding where you can and can’t park for the next 24 hours.

“Between 4 PM and 7 PM, you can park on either side of the street,” said Lt. Wernet. “After 7 PM you’re expected to park on the side of the street of the next day. For instance, if today is the 16th, after 7 PM tonight, you need to be on the odd side of the road because tomorrow is the 17th – an odd numbered day.”

Those that don’t move their vehicles can face fines.

“It’s a parking ticket that costs $15,” added Lt. Wernet.

While A&R Concepts is fairly new to the snow removal business, Havey says they have already found similar methods of working with parked vehicles in commercial lots.

“We usually go at their shift changes so we’re getting there as one is leaving and get some spots cleared and people know to park there, and we do the rest of the lot when they’re inside,” said Havey.

Alternate Side Parking is in effect from Nov. 15-Apr.1.

Here are some other cities sending out friendly reminders about parking on Friday night: Winter Parking Enforcement is in effect in Zumbrota. All vehicles need to be removed from the street in West Concord. If Eagle ZGrove gets more than one inch of snow, vehicles need to stay off the street.