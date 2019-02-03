Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

MASON CITY, Iowa - A scary situation unfolded after the NIACC men's basketball game Saturday night.

Mason City Police responded to the campus for a disorderly conduct call around 5:30 p.m.

Officers tell KIMT the scene involved people from the stands and at least one teammate from the opposing team, Southwestern Community College.

People had visible injuries and medics were on scene.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.