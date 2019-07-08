Clear

Already serving time for drugs, Clarks Grove man sentenced for high speed chase

Cully Shierts Cully Shierts

Sentences to be served concurrently.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Clarks Grove man is sentenced for a high speed chase but he won’t spend any extra time behind bars.

Cully Thomas Shierts, 22, received one year and seven months in prison Monday, with credit for 228 days already served. He pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for a February 2019 pursuit over ice-covered roads in Freeborn County. Albert Lea police say they were called about someone trying to steal a snowblower and wound up chasing Shierts at speeds of up to 95 miles an hour on Interstate 90.

Shierts is already serving seven and ½ years in prison for selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in December 2017. The chase sentence will be served at the same time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Family Promise

Image

Overnight fire at Greene lumberyard

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to the Work Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday

Image

Two North Iowa sisters raise butterflies

Image

North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years

Image

Charley Western Trail replacement bridge update

Image

People in Rochester celebrate the World Cup win

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change in Pine Island

Image

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Community Events