Already serving time for drugs, Clarks Grove man sentenced for high speed chase

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Clarks Grove man is sentenced for a high speed chase but he won’t spend any extra time behind bars.

Cully Thomas Shierts, 22, received one year and seven months in prison Monday, with credit for 228 days already served. He pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for a February 2019 pursuit over ice-covered roads in Freeborn County. Albert Lea police say they were called about someone trying to steal a snowblower and wound up chasing Shierts at speeds of up to 95 miles an hour on Interstate 90.

Shierts is already serving seven and ½ years in prison for selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in December 2017. The chase sentence will be served at the same time.