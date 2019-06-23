Almost attempted robbery at Casey's in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It was a scary Sunday morning for employees at a Casey’s General Store in Rochester.

Officers received a report around 6:40 a.m. Sunday that a man had been in the store with a gun in his waist band.

Police say the man allegedly asked for money, but then stated “just kidding, I’m drunk.” He then asked for a book of matches which the employee gave to him, then left the store.

When officers arrived, the found the suspect behind the store.

Rodolfo Maldonado is in custody, facing charges for second degree aggravated robbery.

When Maldonado was arrested, police did find a black, plastic gun on him that they say looked real from its appearance.