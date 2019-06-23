Clear

Almost attempted robbery at Casey's in Rochester

Rodolfo Maldonado is in custody, facing charges for second degree aggravated robbery.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 10:43 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It was a scary Sunday morning for employees at a Casey’s General Store in Rochester.

Officers received a report around 6:40 a.m. Sunday that a man had been in the store with a gun in his waist band.

Police say the man allegedly asked for money, but then stated “just kidding, I’m drunk.” He then asked for a book of matches which the employee gave to him, then left the store.

When officers arrived, the found the suspect behind the store.

When Maldonado was arrested, police did find a black, plastic gun on him that they say looked real from its appearance.

