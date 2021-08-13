Almost all of Minnesota seeing 'high' or 'substantial' COVID spread

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Almost all counties in Minnesota are now seeing either “high” or “substantial” transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health says data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows only seven Minnesota counties are seeing moderate levels of the coronavirus and none are seeing a low level.

The CDC qualifies COVID transmission in the following ways:

High = 100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days

Substantial = 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days

Moderate = 10 to49 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days

Low = 0 to 9 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days

New cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across the state, with another 1,336 cases reported Thursday. MDH also says it is seeing an increase of cases in congregate care settings, with positive tests among staff up by 300 percent. The number of COVID deaths, however, remains relatively low. New deaths per day have been in the single digits since May 23, far below the high point of the pandemic where Minnesota saw 40 or more COVID deaths every day from November 14, 2020, through December 27, 2020.

MDH also says the so-called delta variant of COVID-19 now accounts for 95% of positive tests in the state and that the delta variant appears to be causing more “breakthrough” infections in vaccinated people. But MDH stresses that the COVID vaccine remains effective protection against serious illness and death in the vast majority of cases.