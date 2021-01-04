Almost 1/3rd of Christmas tree house fires happen in January

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – If you haven’t already gotten rid of your natural Christmas tree, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is encouraging you to do so as soon as possible.

“All Christmas trees can burn, but a dried-out tree can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds,” says Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a year where many people began decorating their homes earlier than usual, trees have been in homes longer than usual, presenting an increased fire risk as the days go by.”

NFPA says 31 percent of U.S. Christmas tree fires happen in January. The organization’s latest report says an average of 160 home fires started with Christmas trees each year from 2014 to 2018, resulting in two deaths, 14 injuries, and $10.3 million in property damage.

“While we know Christmas tree fires don’t occur very often compared to other types of home fires, deadly incidents involving multiple people, including young children, have been reported in recent years,” says Carli. “Our goal is to minimize the likelihood of these kinds of tragedies from happening.”

To safely dispose of a Christmas tree, NFPA recommends using your local recycling program. The association also offers these tips for safely removing lighting and decorations and storing them properly to ensure that they’re in good condition the following season:

Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk for shock or electrical fire.

As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.

Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.

Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.