Allina Health makes flu shot for employees mandatory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Allina Health says the flu shot will be mandatory for all employees, starting this flu season.

The new policy will also include students, contracted staff and volunteers across the Allina Health system, which includes more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals and 15 retail pharmacies throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

There will be limited exceptions for medical and religious reasons.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers get the flu vaccine annually. At this time, Allina Health employees will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.