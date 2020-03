Alliant temporarily suspending disconnections during height of coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - IF YOU HAVE TO PAY YOUR ENERGY BILL - NO SWEAT FOR CUSTOMERS OF ALLIANT ENERGY.

THE COMPANY WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING DISCONNECTION OF SERVICES FOR NON PAYMENT DURING THIS TIME.

IN ADDITION - ALLIANT PLANS TO WAIVE LATE FEES IN IOWA TO HELP THOSE WHO ARE SUFFERING FINANCIAL HARDSHIPS.

WALLY RYDEL OF MASON CITY IS IN SUPPORT OF THE IDEA.

"some of these people are in a bind, and some are unemployed all at once, I think it's a good thing they did that.">

MID AMERICAN ENERGY HAS ALSO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DISCONNECTIONS FOR NON-PAYMENT.

THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH CUSTOMERS WHO ARE IMPACTED FINANCIALLY BY WAIVING DEPOSITS AND FEES FOR LATE PAYMENTS - AND PROVIDING PAYMENT PLANS AS NEEDED.

ALLIANT ISSUED A PRESS RELEASE SAYING THAT DURING THIS PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY, WORRYING ABOUT ACCESS TO UTILITY SERVICE SHOULD NOT BE ANYONE'S TOP CONCERN.

ALLIANT ENERGY HAS ALSO DONATED 100-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO HELP NON-PROFITS WITH INCREASED NEEDS.