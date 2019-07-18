Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Alliant Energy will be turning off some air conditioners Thursday

Cycling program used to reduce demand for electricity.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Alliant Energy is activating its Voluntary Appliance Cycling program in response to Thursday’s high temperatures.

The program allows Alliant to remote control central air conditioners for customers in central and southern Iowa who sign up for it. People who used Alliant electricity along and south of Highway 20 to the southern Iowa border can participate.

Alliant will turn off air conditioners in the program for 15 minutes at a time from 1 to 7 pm. Blower fans will continue to operate to circulate cooler air through the home.

The program reduces energy demand on the power grid and Alliant says it was last activated on July 12, 2018.

Customers who sign up for the program get an $8 credit on their Alliant bill from June through September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Austin
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 91°
Rochester
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking Exiting AM Rain & Dangerous Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

House explosion in Mason City

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Intense Heat

Image

Albert Lea Search for New City Manager Continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Dangerous heat indices Thursday and Friday

Image

Austin Bruins hold training camp

Image

RPU earmarks money for improved billing

Image

SAW: Lukas Wogen

Image

Salvation Army closing North location in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 7/17

Image

B-29 Bomber comes to Mason City

Community Events