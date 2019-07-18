Alliant Energy will be turning off some air conditioners Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Alliant Energy is activating its Voluntary Appliance Cycling program in response to Thursday’s high temperatures.

The program allows Alliant to remote control central air conditioners for customers in central and southern Iowa who sign up for it. People who used Alliant electricity along and south of Highway 20 to the southern Iowa border can participate.

Alliant will turn off air conditioners in the program for 15 minutes at a time from 1 to 7 pm. Blower fans will continue to operate to circulate cooler air through the home.

The program reduces energy demand on the power grid and Alliant says it was last activated on July 12, 2018.

Customers who sign up for the program get an $8 credit on their Alliant bill from June through September.