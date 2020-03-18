Alliant Energy temporarily suspending disconnects for non-payment, waving late fees in Iowa

Alliant Energy announced Wednesday that it is temporarily suspending disconnects for non-payment for all Iowa and Wisconsin customers.

The energy company also said it plans to waive late fees in Iowa to "help customers who are suffering financial hardships and will collaborate with partners."

"In the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, worrying about continued access to utility service should not be anyone’s top concern," the company said. "This temporary suspension will alleviate customer concerns about continued access to their utility service and allows them to concentrate on the health of their families and businesses during this unprecedented and rapidly changing situation. This complements the recent directive extending the winter moratorium for residential customers."

You can read the full statement below:

MADISON, Wis. (March 18, 2020) — Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) is temporarily suspending disconnections for all of Iowa and Wisconsin customers during the public health emergency related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In addition, the company plans to waive late fees in Iowa to help customers who are suffering financial hardships and will collaborate with partners and organizations in Wisconsin to offer a similar solution. In the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, worrying about continued access to utility service should not be anyone's top concern.

This temporary suspension will alleviate customer concerns about continued access to their utility service and allows them to concentrate on the health of their families and businesses during this unprecedented and rapidly changing situation. This complements the recent directive extending the winter moratorium for residential customers.

While the ongoing COVID-19 situation may create financial stress and difficulty for some customers, Alliant Energy is encouraging them to set up payment plans based on their ability to pay. This can be done online at the company’s new My Account site, which allows for fee-free credit card payments. The site, alliantenergy.com/myaccount, and the company’s mobile app (compatible with Apple and Android devices), are available 24/7, and provide customers fast, reliable access to up-to-date account information as well as the opportunity to report outages.

Another resource available to customers is 211. Via call, text or chat, customers can talk with local 211 community resource specialists to discuss a variety of services and resources that are available to help them through this difficult situation.

As company Chairman, President and CEO John Larsen shared in his message to customers last week, Alliant Energy is focusing on the safety and well-being of customers and employees while also adhering to established health protocols. “Protecting our workforce ensures we can continue serving our customers and provide the reliable service you count on,” Larsen stated in his message.

Alliant Energy prides itself on doing everything it can to minimize risks and continue serving customers while living its Values to Do the right thing and Care for others. Earlier today, the company announced a $100,000 donation to help non-profits and assist with rising community needs.

While we do not know how long the state of emergency will last, by working together with state and local officials and industry leaders, heeding the advice of medical professionals and keeping safe social distances, we will continue to ensure the safety of our communities.

For more information about Alliant Energy, visit alliantenergy.com.