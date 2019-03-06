Clear
Alliant Energy rate increase

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:26 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

KIMT NEWS 3-Alliant Energy is increasing their gas and electric prices and you are going to start seeing the impacts later this year.
A spokesperson for Aliant Energy said a 5% increase will go in to effect starting in April and if the board approves the increase it would go up around 25% next year.
They said the increase is to help recover costs for wind turbine investments as well as upgrades to their power grid.
The board will make a stop at the Historic Park Inn for you to voice your concern or you can follow the link below.
https://www.alliantenergy.com/CustomerService/AlliantEnergyService/RatesandTariffs/IowaRates?utm_source=WS&utm_campaign=iowarates

Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
