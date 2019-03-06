Alliant Energy rate increase

KIMT NEWS 3-Alliant Energy is increasing their gas and electric prices and you are going to start seeing the impacts later this year.

A spokesperson for Aliant Energy said a 5% increase will go in to effect starting in April and if the board approves the increase it would go up around 25% next year.

They said the increase is to help recover costs for wind turbine investments as well as upgrades to their power grid.

The board will make a stop at the Historic Park Inn for you to voice your concern or you can follow the link below.

https://www.alliantenergy.com/CustomerService/AlliantEnergyService/RatesandTariffs/IowaRates?utm_source=WS&utm_campaign=iowarates