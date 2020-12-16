Alliant Energy providing food boxes to Mason City families

MADISON, Wisconsin – Alliant Energy is helping feed 2,000 families in Iowa and Wisconsin this holiday season.

The utility company has donated $100,000 to distribute 2,000 food boxes across 14 communities.

“This year has been difficult for many families, and we want to do all we can to help especially during the holiday season,” says Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “On behalf of Alliant Energy and our employees, we’re proud to provide meals from our families to yours. Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities, we are partnering with local organizations to help fight hunger.”

Alliant Energy will partner with Hy-Vee in Iowa to provide food boxes to families in Mason City, in Burlington, Cedar Rapids/Marion, Clinton, Dubuque, Ottumwa, and Marshalltown. The boxes will be distributed by Four Oaks.

“These holiday food boxes will shine a beacon of hope on those we serve,” says Debbie Craig, Four Oaks Chief Advocacy Officer. “Thanks to the generosity of Alliant Energy, this partnership will show families they are not alone and help them see a way forward in these challenging times. Compassion and unity can be one of our greatest gifts during this joyous season.”

In Wisconsin, Alliant Energy will work with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin on getting 1,000 food boxes to families.

Alliant says the food boxes include items for a holiday meal such as potatoes, turkey gravy, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce and ingredients for sugar cookies, as well as shelf-stable food, including macaroni and cheese and cereal. Overall, nearly 90,000 pounds of food was provided.