Alliant Energy crews heading South to help restore power after Hurricane Ida

MASON CITY, Iowa - When Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, the Category Four storm ravaged the region's power grid. Almost the entire city of New Orleans, as well as the state capitol of Baton Rouge and numerous other communities on the state and Southern Mississippi, remain in the dark.

Alliant Energy is kicking into high gear and sending workers down South to get the lights back on. Altogether, 125 employees in Iowa, as well as 160 contracted employees, were sent to the region to repair the damaged electrical infrastructure.

With Alliant being a member of a mutual assist association, Director of Operation Resources Randy Bower says utility companies can call on other companies nationwide based on need.

"The utility in need will say, 'I need X amount of people, then utilities offer up... I can send so many.' It's kind of a need and fill the offer kind of thing."

In light of last year's derecho that affected a large portion of their service area in Central and Eastern Iowa, he feels it's important to give back.

"We benefitted from mutual aid in getting service restored, so we feel it's pretty important to give back to some of those folks that helped us a year ago. We feel strongly about that."

Alliant crews are expected to be in the Baton Rouge area for about two weeks, though Bower says it could be longer.