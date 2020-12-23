Alliant Energy assisting customers with paying energy bills

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has made it impossible for some people to pay their monthly bills, like heating and electric. And that problem becomes critical when it gets cold.

Now that we're officially in the winter season, Alliant Energy is working with local non-profit organizations like community action agencies to make it easier for customers to pay through programs including LI-HEAP and the Hometown Care Energy Fund. The fund provides customers with financial assistance to cover their bills.

Morgan Hawk says the company is well aware that customers are struggling.

"This could be the first time that many customers this year faced financial trouble, and they may not know where to turn. That's why we proactively want to inform our customers about the options available and help them get back on track."

While Alliant provides financial assistance to the fund, Hawk says customers can also contribute.

"You can add an amount to your monthly bill, or you can mail a check. Donations that are made will support customers in your local county. It's really a great way to support those in need."

For those needing help with their bills, Hawk encourages customers to conact their local community action agency, through 211, or by clicking here. For additional information, including LI-HEAP, click here.