Allergies or COVID-19? How to tell the difference

MASON CITY, Iowa - Both COVID-19 and allergies have some similar symptoms, but there are ways to tell the two apart.

Dr. Javen Wunschel an allergist with the Mason City Clinic says a loss of taste and smell are common to both coronavirus and seasonal allergies. One of the easiest ways to tell the difference is that allergies will not give you a fever or cough.

It is also important to pay attention to your breathing. If you hare having trouble taking in air, Dr. Wunschel says there's one distinction that could tell you if it's allergies or coronavirus.

"Some people might feel a little short of breath with both, but a big distinction is that covid affects the lower respiratory tract or the lungs," said Dr. Wunschel.

Another giveaway that it's allergies and not coronavirus is having itchy and watery eyes.