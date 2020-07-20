Alleged stabbing threat in downtown Rochester ends with time served

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal over a stabbing threat results in no additional jail time.

Mahamed Adan Abikar, 27 of Lufkin, Texas, was arrested on December 14, 2019, after he reportedly threatened to stab someone in the Rochester Public Library ramp. Police say the person threatened called 911 and Abikar pulled the fire alarm.

He pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of tampering with a fire system. A felony charge of threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of 4th degree property damage were dismissed.

Abikar was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for 90s days already served.