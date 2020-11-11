Clear
Alleged intruder pleads guilty to DWI in Rochester

Police say he tested at nearly three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man pleads guilty to drunk driving after police say he was found in someone else’s bedroom.

Jace Daniel Sanders, 33 of Medford, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree DWI and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay a $600 fine.

Rochester police say they were contacted around 10:40 pm on October 30 after a woman said she woke up to find Sanders standing over her and her boyfriend. Sanders was reportedly saying “kitty” and was highly intoxicated.

Officers later located Sanders driving a red Mustang and say his blood alcohol level tested at .23, nearly three times the legal limit.

