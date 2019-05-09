Alleged hammer attack in Rochester leaves woman bloodied, man behind bars

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of bloodying a woman by hitting her with a hammer had to be tased before he was arrested Wednesday night.

Authorities say 65-year-old Joseph Kinyanjui is facing charges for either first- or second-degree assault after an alleged incident in the 5100 block of 54th Ave. NW.

The caller, a 40-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old were at the home at the time and heard what they believed to be an assault occurring in a bedroom.

After kicking the door handle, the woman was able to look through the hole and saw the man holding a hammer and hitting the female.

The victim was found lying on the floor covered in blood.