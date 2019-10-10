Alleged Rochester gun threat lands teen in trouble for third time since April

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 15-year-old known to law enforcement has been accused of pointing a gun at teens.
The Rochester Police Department said some kids were playing football when the boy pulled up on his bike and said he was going to beat up and shoot another kid.
The 15-year-old allegedly showed a gun from his pocket and one victim said it was pointed at them.
Police said this is the third time since April he has been accused of threatening kids.
He’s facing charges of using a BB gun on school property, terroristic threats and obstructing the legal process.
