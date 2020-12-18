Alleged Rochester exposer arrested, facing 16 charges spanning 8 different cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man suspected of exposing himself to many people in downtown Rochester and allegedly stalking some of them is now in custody. Many of the charges stem from incidents near Mayo Clinic.

Zacharia Ahmed, 19, of Rochester, is facing 16 charges spanning eight different cases. He was arrested at his place of work Wednesday night at Walmart North.

His charges range from felony stalking to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct to indecent exposure.

The latest incident happened Monday in the 500 block of 1st St. SW. Officers were able to get a search warrant Wednesday morning after developing an idea of who the suspect was.

When police arrived at his home, they found the same clothing from previous surveillance footage.