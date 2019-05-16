All-star students and teachers honored at annual KIMT luncheon

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Tuesday, KIMT held their annual Scholastic All-Star and Golden Apple Award Luncheon.

One highlight is announcing the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. This year that award goes to Justin Uhlenhopp, better known as Mr. U.

The Forest City Middle School science teacher says he didn't see this one coming but says it is motivating to keep improving as an educator.

“I don't want to plateau, I want to keep reaching and going for that next challenge. It’s just more of the same and improving and getting better every day.”

During the event, our area’s best and brightest students are also honored, they are known as Scholastic All-Stars.

It’s not all about grade-point average when selecting scholastic-all stars, teachers from each school look a lot deeper.

“It's you as a character, as a person, so it's really an honor,” says Megan Niewoehner.

Hard work is something Scholastic All-Star Megan Niewoehner knows well, growing up on her family farm in the Sumner-Fredericksburg school district.

“We have about 750 acres and 300 head of cattle so with that it's always been my passion,” she says.

Now she is pursuing her passion - working in ag-business.

“My dad's been a farmer and my mom is an accountant so it's a mixture of the best of both worlds.”

Meanwhile, Jack Tuohy of Chatfield has engineering on his mind.

“I am going to the University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering school and then going to get my master's degree after that,” says Tuohy.

Now, these two have some advice for students everywhere.

“I try to involve myself in as many things I can do and do the best I can in those and it paid off I guess,” says Tuohy.

“My family, my faith, and my friends. It's amazing to have a good support group that always supports you and surrounds you because that will help you go on in life and succeed,” says Niewoehner.

The event was made possible by KIMT's Scholastic All-Star sponsors, Hearing Associates, Midwest Construction, and Rochester Lapidary Jewelers, as well as our Golden Apple Award sponsors, Window World and NIACC.

