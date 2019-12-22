All in the family; Albert Lea's Cole Glazier is making his own path

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - The Glazier family lives for wrestling.

"It's everything to us," Cole Glazier said.

Father Dan wrestled collegiately at St. Cloud State. The oldest son Zach is a two-time state champion and a freshman at the University of Iowa.

The youngest Cole is just getting started.

"Wrestling means a lot to Cole," Albert Lea Head Coach Paul Durbahn said. "The sky is the limit with him."

In his freshman season, Glazier is already an accomplished wrestler in his own right. He advanced to the state tournament as an eighth grader and finished fourth in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament Saturday.

"It was a good experience wasn't there as long as I'd like to have been," Cole said. "That's why we're back working harder this year and end up better."

As the younger of the two, Cole is often referred to as Zach's brother by teammates. But Head Coach Paul Durbahn says they're two completely different people.

"He is definitely his own individual, they are very different especially mentally in their approach to the sport," Durbahn said. "The one thing you won't see in the differences is their work ethic."

Two different individuals, but skills shaped by one another.

"I've pretty much learned all my wrestling skills and everything I do I've learned from him," Cole said.

Although Zach wrestles for the Hawkeyes, he's still there to help coach his younger brother.

But Cole is on his own journey, and his early success is shown by his dedication to the sport.

"It's a compliment to all the work he's putting in the off season and all the work he puts in year round," Durbahn said.

All the dedication for one goal.

"Finish high on the podium at the end of the season," Cole said.