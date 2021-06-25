All eyes are focused on Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd on Friday.

More than a year ago, Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine and a half minutes. Some people say the only reason we're waiting for the sentencing is because a young girl caught the incident on video, which sparked nationwide protests and rioting. But it also prompted conversations on systemic racism and police brutality.

Co-founder of Rochester For Justice, Kamau Wilkins, said these issues have been around for years and the only way to change it is to change the law. He explained at this point, he feels numb to the situation. "We look at justice as kind of being this meandering level that doesn't necessarily correlate with how we might feel internally," said Wilkins. "Whatever happens in the sentencing, I don't think it will be solace. I don't think it will bring me a sense of justice."

Wilkins believes Black Lives Matter organizations will continue putting in the work long after the sentencing because this is going to be a never-ending issue until laws are changed. He feels no matter what the sentencing is, it won't be enough.

Under Minnesota's statutes, Chauvin will be sentenced only on the most serious charge of second-degree murder. The Prosecution is asking for 30 years and the Defense is seeking probation. But ultimately, the final decision comes down to the judge.

Judge Peter Cahill could sentence Chauvin to up to 40 years in prison because prosecutors proved certain aggravating factors that are, "beyond a reasonable doubt." He'll look at arguments submitted by both sides, as well as victim impact statements, community impact statements, a pre-sentence investigation into Chauvin's past and any statement Chauvin might make.

Wilkins thinks Judge Cahill should also look at the severity of the crime. "What should be considered is the egregious of the crime. How horrific it was to watch. how it affected not just Minnesota, but the rest of the nation," he explained. "That should all be taken into consideration. It's not uncommon for a judge to take into consideration the egregious of a crime and levy that penalty according to what occurred. I think it fits here."

Since Chauvin was convicted in April, he's been held at the state's only maximum-security prison, which is unusual because people don't typically go to prison while waiting for sentencing. Chauvin is there for security reasons.